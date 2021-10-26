How Much Stock Can You Put in Patriots Blow Out Win Over the Jets?

The Patriots blew the Jets out on Sunday with a final score of 54-13. Mac Jones looked as solid as he has all season, and the defense put on a show. Plus, we saw the offensive line play what probably was their best game of the season.

But we have to remember one thing, it’s the New York Jets. One of, if not the worst team in football. But with such a large margin of victory, does that override how bad the Jets truly are?

And back to Mac Jones. He looked comfortable. He was making throws. Kind of along the same lines though, does this play against a bad team like New York constitute praise? Or is it something we should just anticipate when playing the Jets?

