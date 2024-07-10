How much will the Bruins pay Jeremy Swayman?

Joe Haggerty, Boston Herald writer Steve Conroy, and the New England Hockey Journal’s Mark Divver talk about what’s holding up the Jeremy Swayman negotiations, and answer some Bruins fan mail questions.

In this episode, we dive into the hot topic of Jeremy Swayman’s contract negotiations, exploring the potential of an $8 million a year deal for 8 years and the risks associated with such a significant investment in a goalie with limited experience. The conversation also delves into Brandon Carlo’s invaluable role as a consistent defenseman and leader on the team, dispelling trade rumors and highlighting his defensive prowess.

Shifting gears to playoff performances, concerns are raised about David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy, with suggestions on how to support them better during critical postseason moments. Additionally, we analyze the Bruins’ prospect pool showcased at Development Camp, focusing on standout players like Laroche and Duran, and the team’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its future roster options. Join us as we explore the intricacies of player contracts, playoff strategies, and prospect development in the world of Bruins hockey!

0:00 – Intro

1:00 – Thoughts on Swayman’s contract

8:57 – Bruins’ good faith

11:17 – Importance of timely contract signing

17:23 – Importance of consistency

21:51 – Strategies for playoffs

28:42 – Mason Lohrei’s development

40:31 – Developing youth prospects

43:53 – Player development challenges

45:34 – Evaluation of prospects

47:23 – Weaknesses in prospect pool

50:33 – Potential prospects to watch

