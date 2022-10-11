How Should the Celtics Complete Their Roster for This Season?

The Celtics still have one roster spot open, should they fill it with a more capable vet, or put their trust into a young G-League prospect? Find out about that, and more circling around the NBA.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:20 – The Celtics are 2-1 in preseason play, who has stood out so far?

3:07 – Has anyone’s game been underwhelming?

5:25 – Payton Pritchard hasn’t made enough progress

6:37 – It’ll take fans a while to get on the Blake train

9:35 – The Celtics should fill their open roster spot with another vet.

13:05 – Melo is still the best option for their open roster spot.

16:10 – Could Melo and Hauser rotate harmoniously for the Celtics?

19:30 – If not shooting, Melo can help with spacing the floor

21:42 – Kemba still wants to play, does he still have an opportunity in the league?

25:40 – The problem with Kemba isn’t skill, it’s age

27:40 – What are the short and long-term effects of Draymond’s actions?

30:00 – This might be the beginning of the end for Draymond at Golden State

36:40 – Draymond knows Poole is becoming the future, and he’s becoming the past

