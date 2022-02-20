How Should the Celtics Fill Out Rest of Roster?

With the NBA trade deadline passing, the Celtics now look at the buy out market and free agency to fill their two remaining roster spots. Which players should Celtics bring in? Will they bring in former fan favorite Isaiah Thomas back?

Cedric Maxwell joins Celtics Beat to share what fans should expect the Celtics to look for. Also, what type of moves should the Celtics make going forward to help Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown? Should they go for another star like Bradley Beal or more players like Derrick White?

Full Podcast: https://youtu.be/hpNs06Yx-Cg

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

The Garden Report is powered by LinkedIn Talent Solutions. Visit https://Linkedin.com/Garden post your first job for free! LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to faster. Did you know every week, nearly 40 million job seekers visit LinkedIn.

Popular now Richard Seymour Named To Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022

CLNS Media has decided to join Discord! You should too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs