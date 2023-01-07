How the Bruins Can Overcome Jake DeBrusk’s Injury

Conor Ryan of Boston.com and Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal discuss Jake DeBrusk’s big injury that will keep him out for four weeks. The guys go over the biggest questions surrounding it like what this means for DeBrusk, the trade deadline and should Fabian Lysell be called up?



TIMESTAMPS:

1:30 – Really unfortunate for DeBrusk

5:00 – This is where the depth can really step up

10:00 – Should the Bruins go out and make a big move?

13:00 – Should Fabian Lysell be called up?

17:00 – …Should the Bruins consider trading Lysell?

20:00 – A big opportunity for the Bruins out west

