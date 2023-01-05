How the Celtics Can Get Right in 2023

On episode 109 of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis discuss the Celtics blowout loss to the OKC Thunder.

The A List Podcast with Sherrod and Kwani, is available on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube as well as all of your podcasting apps. Subscribe, and give us the gift that never gets old or moldy- a 5-Star review – before you leave!

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Happy New Year!

1:33 Celtics allow OKC to put up 150 in blowout loss to Thunder

15:50 Will Offense or Defense get Celtics back on track?

21:05 Robert Williams DNP (Knee Injury Management)

28:38 Sherrod’s case for DeMarcus Cousins to Boston

33:10 Celtics need to play hard

41:15 Gary’s convo w/ Brogdon + Malcolm and the bench’s struggles

50:05 Celtics-Mavs Preview

54:47 Celtics New Year’s Resolutions

Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Take full control of your subscriptions with Rocket Money. Go to https://rocketmoney.com/ALIST and cancel your unnecessary subscriptions right now!

Start hiring RIGHT NOW with a 75$ SPONSORED JOB CREDIT to upgrade your job post at https://Indeed.com/ALIST !