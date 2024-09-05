How the Patriots can BEAT Bengals on Sunday

Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick go LIVE for another edition of the Patriots Daily Podcast. In this episode Taylor and Mike outline how the New England Patriots can beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1.

0:00 – Introduction

2:12 – Optimistic game previews

5:47 – Keys to clean game

7:38 – Time management pressure

12:51 – Shut down passing game

14:41 – Ja”Marr Chase playing time

16:17 – Patriots’ defensive strategy

18:02 – Bengals’ slow starts

20:00 – PrizePicks

24:45 – Key to run game

27:01 – Interior pressure importance

29:15 – Judon impact analysis

32:52 – Keys to beating Bengals

36:52 – Pressure packages explained

39:12 – Jacoby calm under pressure

41:05 – Protecting the football

43:50 – Keys to victory

48:10 – Final thoughts

50:12 – Closing remarks

