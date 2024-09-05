How the Patriots can BEAT Bengals on Sunday

Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick go LIVE for another edition of the Patriots Daily Podcast. In this episode Taylor and Mike outline how the New England Patriots can beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1.
0:00 – Introduction
2:12 – Optimistic game previews
5:47 – Keys to clean game
7:38 – Time management pressure
12:51 – Shut down passing game
14:41 – Ja”Marr Chase playing time
16:17 – Patriots’ defensive strategy
18:02 – Bengals’ slow starts
20:00 – PrizePicks
24:45 – Key to run game
27:01 – Interior pressure importance
29:15 – Judon impact analysis
32:52 – Keys to beating Bengals
36:52 – Pressure packages explained
39:12 – Jacoby calm under pressure
41:05 – Protecting the football
43:50 – Keys to victory
48:10 – Final thoughts
50:12 – Closing remarks
************************************************
Patriots Daily is Brought to you by….
💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS
Download the app today and use Code CLNS at PrizePicks.com/CLNS & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!
🎫 Gametime – https://gametime.co
Take the guesswork out of buying MLB tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply.
Merch Store – https://shop.clnsmedia.com
Social Media!!!!
🏈 Patriots Twitter- https://twitter.com/patriotsclns
🏈 Patriots Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/patriotsclns/
🔵 Facebook- https://facebook.com/clnsmedia
🔵 LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/clnsmedia/about/
💟 Tik Tok – https://www.tiktok.com/@clnsmedia