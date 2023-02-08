How the Patriots can get back to the Super Bowl and betting Eagles-Chiefs

Midway through Super Bowl week, Andrew and Mike Mutnansky lay out how the Patriots can return to the Promised Land following their 1- and 2-year plans, then disagree on how to bet Eagles-Chiefs on Sunday and answer your mailbag questions.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

1:30 Adrian Klemm In, Nick Caley Out

5:10 Bill Belichick appears on Tom Brady’s “Let’s Go” SiriusXM podcast

7:50 Mike Mutnansky is back!

9:48 Mike’s Patriots Plan: How can get back to the Super Bowl?

32:32 Andrew’s Patriots Plan: How can get back to the Super Bowl?

56:00 How to bet Eagles-Chiefs on Sunday

1:06:00 Mailbag questions

