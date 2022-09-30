How the Patriots can upset Green Bay with Ted Johnson

Three-time Super Bowl champion and former Patriots linebacker Ted Johnson joins the show to cover why old game plans against Peyton Manning could help the Pats upset Aaron Rodgers, how they should play offense through Brian Hoyer, matchups to watch and the last movie that had him crying.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

0:15 Latest with Mac Jones

2:25 Ted Johnson joins Pats Interference!

5:13 How they should play offense through Brian Hoyer?

9:15 Patriots vs Packers Game Preview

23:28 Old plans against Peyton Manning could help the Pats upset Aaron Rodgers

29:20 Pats Defense vs Packers Offense

44:10 Keys to game, Matchups and Extra Point

