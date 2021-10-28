How to Get Help for a Problem I am Embarrassed to Admit I Have?

Not every guy finds discussing sensitive topics an easy thing to do. When the conversation focuses on health, and when talking with a doctor especially – some men become even less encouraged to speak about their issues.

According to one urologist, getting your questions out in the open and dealing with them directly can help before they get worse. Unfortunately, however, men often don’t address a number of different common health issues.

Talking to Your Doctor

Of course, talking about such issues as hair loss and erectile dysfunction can be difficult. However, the alternative option are problems like reduced confidence, an unsatisfactory sex life, and ongoing pain becoming worse. Learning to ask questions and address concerns regarding your health are the first things you should do in finding solutions.

Here are a few strategies you can use to open up to your doctor about your problems.

Team up with your doctor

See your doctor as someone on your side as you try to get to the bottom of what you’re dealing with, rather than someone who will only judge you. If you’re unwilling to open up, it will be far more difficult to receive help.

Research your ailment

This will help you pose the best questions and will also help you realize you don’t have to fight it alone. Doctors have heard it all, and whatever it is you have to say, they won’t be new to him.

Write your questions down

Plan out your questions in advance. Either write them down on paper or store them on your smartphone. Then you can read them out when you’re sitting in front of your doctor, rather than hesitating and forgetting any questions you intended to ask or details you wanted to mention.

Speak openly and be specific

Don’t feel shy about telling your doctor that you’re feeling nervous before you get into the specifics of your problem. They may be able to make you feel more comfortable about opening up, but you can’t depend on that. Tell him what it is you’re experiencing. When he explains things, pay attention, ask questions, and if you struggle to understand something, ask him to draw pictures or explain any unfamiliar items to help you understand the anatomy or when showing you your x-ray images.

Take support with you

Discussing these sensitive issues is made easier when support is present. So take your partner or spouse or trusted loved one, such as a sibling, if you think that will help. Sometimes those closest to us notice things we miss. Not only that, but having someone else there can heal when the doctor is explaining any potential causes and solutions.

Don’t suffer in silence

It’s isn’t unheard of for men to avoid discussing health issues. However, silence doesn’t allow anyone to help you. Whatever health issue you have, there’s a good chance your doctor will be able to help. In almost all cases, the sooner you get help, the better petition you’ll be in to deal with them.

Embarrassing health issues include:

A painless lump in the breast area

A lump on a testicle

An inability to achieve and/or maintain an erection

Frequent urination, blood in urine, or pain during urination

Struggling to cope with life, depression, or feeling anxious

Let’s look at one of the above issues in more detail.

An inability to achieve and/or maintain an erection

This is certainly an embarrassing issue to discuss, and there’s no shortage of stigma around it. The inability to get and maintain an erection is a frustrating and serious one. And while it can be a temporary issue, it causes stress and isn’t something that men have to deal with in silence. Doctors can now offer a number of effective treatments, such as medicines like Viagra, as well as hormone replacements. You can even buy real viagra online these days.

ED can also be a sign of other health problems, which only adds to the important of having it investigated. The NHS has said that the issue can be an early sign of diabetes, high blood pressure, or even cardiovascular disease. So put your awkwardness aside, as it’s important to seek help with.

Wrap Up

If you’re still nervous, bear in mind that confronting an uncomfortable discussion and getting a physical exam causes less trouble than allowing an important health issue to go organized. When you’re honest with your doctor, the more chance you have of avoiding more significant health problems.