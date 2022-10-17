How To Improve As A Baseball Batter

Everyone wants to improve their strength and speed at which they can hit a baseball. And though that is important there are many other things you can do to improve your hitting.



Strength is critical, but without other supporting skills and techniques you won’t get a chance to benefit from that strength.

Throughout this article we are going to cover in detail, the areas of your hitting game you need to work on, to improve your batting performance. There are mental considerations as much as physical ones, some directly related to the swing, and others a bit more abstract. But all of them, when put together, make for a very effective and efficient swing.

Get Your Bat Right

When trying to improve their batting, a lot of people go straight to strength considerations and practicing their swing but they forget to think about their equipment. Having the right bat is pivotal when walking up to the plate.

The first things you need to think about are the bat length and weight.

To check the suitability of a bat’s length place the handle knob in the center of your chest, and point the bat out sideways, in parallel with an outstretched arm. Ideally, you will be able to touch the end of the bat with the fingers of your outstretched arm. If you can’t do this then you need to try another bat. If you can do this, then the length of the bat is suitable.

In terms of the weight of the bat, if you hold the handle with one hand, with the bat pointing down, and then raise your arm up in front of you, you should be able to hold the bat up for 30, preferably 45 seconds, before it gets too heavy. If you can do this then the bat is a suitable weight and not too heavy.

The last thing to check with your bat is to make sure the handle feels good in your hands. Even though many bat handles theoretically have the same thickness, and should be the same shape, you will notice some differences between different bats. It is worth holding a variety of different bats and seeing which one feels good to you.

Once you have a bat that is the appropriate weight and length, you can start to work on your technique.

Stance It Critical

Your stance when standing at the plate is critical to your success as a batter. It is like the foundation of a house. Without that strong foundation, your swing will be inconsistent and you will not be able to get reliable aim and swing.

Your feet should be slightly wider than shoulder-width apart, and your step should be towards the pitcher. Make sure you aren’t too open or closed off.

Your weight should be on your heels, as opposed to your toes as this will improve your leverage and rotational speed, both of which have a big impact on performance. With your weight on your heels, your leg strength can impact your swing to a greater extent.

A way to test the quality of your stance is to see how centered you feel. If your coach can nudge you gently from any direction without putting you off balance then, that is a sign that your stance is good.

From this position, you should have the ability to hit both inside and outside pitches without too much difficulty.

The last thing you need to pay attention to with your stance is your vision. You should be able to comfortably turn and face the pitcher and have both eyes comfortably look straight at them. If you are struggling to get both eyes looking directly forward, then you need to adjust your stance accordingly.

You can test your vision by having someone stand on the pitching mound and show you numbers with their fingers. With your front eye closed, you should be able to read the number being displayed at the mound. If you can’t then you need to adjust your stance until you can.

Overall, your stance should be comfortable, stable, and have a good view of the pitcher. With this stance in place, then you can start to think about your swing.

Swinging Big

Once you have your gear sorted, and your stance in place, you can turn your attention to your swing.



It helps to break your swing down into three different components that you can work on individually.

Step Forward

The step is when you move towards the ball to take your swing. You initially move your weight back and then take a big step forward to increase the momentum and the power of your hit. Remember to keep your weight on your heels, not your toes, and put that weight onto your heel as you step forward.

Rotate

As you take your step towards the pitch, you need to spin by rotating at the hips. This step forward in conjunction with rotation at the hips, followed by your swing combines to give you maximum force towards the ball.

Swing

The last ingredient of a successful hit is the swing of your arms. A lot of people only think about the swing and neglect the step and the spin. But when you consciously work on all three together, you give yourself a greater chance of a successful and powerful hit.

Starting with your bat raised behind your head, bring your arms around towards your front in a circular motion towards the ball as it comes towards you.

For best results try and have your bat on an upwards trajectory when it makes contact with the ball. This will maximize the chance that you get good height and distance, and minimize the chance of it going into the ground prematurely.

This will make a huge difference to your on-base plus slugging figures.

Practice Makes Perfect

With your gear and technique fine-tuned, it becomes a game of practice. The hallmark of a champion is someone who can do the boring but necessary things monotonously, over and over again for months and years.

Do Not Be Afraid Of Striking Out

Though there are times when letting the ball past is a good idea. In general, you should be more inclined to swing for the ball. A lot of players, especially young players tend to be very conservative and leave too many pitches, in case they strike out.



By doing this they are taking the bat out of their own hands.

If you think the ball is too loose, then let it go, but if you think it’s coming into your range, then swing!

Practice Gives Confidence

Practice is as much for your physical skills as for your mental skills.

If you are practicing hard between matches, and going over and above compared to your teammates and competitors you will develop confidence in yourself. Doing the work not only improves your skills but also builds your confidence in your skills.

Though some people will have more ‘natural’ talent than others, there is never any substitute for the hard work that must be done. Someone with a work ethic will always outperform a ‘natural’ who does not practice.

Feedback Loop

Even when you know the technique, make sure you are sticking to what you know. Keep asking for feedback on your stance, and your swing, and take that feedback into consideration.

If you practice for hours with a bad technique you risk locking in those bad habits, so always be checking your technique, especially while you are establishing your skill set.

Final Thoughts

Improving as a batter is not just about getting stronger and practicing your swing. You need to look holistically at your gear, your stance, your swing, and your level of practice. With those things in mind and a good work ethic, your skills will improve out of sight.