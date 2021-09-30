How to Prevent Credit Card Fraud

Credit card fraud has been the most reported since the start of the Covid19 Pandemic. The global monetary total loss due to credit card fraud is estimated to be over $27 billion. Defending Against Credit Card Fraud

In a variety of ways, fraudsters attempt to deceive you or steal your information. The number of fraud reports for 2020 is increased from the previous year, which is unsurprising given the pandemic. Fraud tends to rise during a crisis.

The perpetrator is aiming to capture you at an inopportune time. Knowing where you stand might sometimes help you make smarter decisions and avoid credit card fraud.

Let’s look at some simple ways to prevent fraud:

Be cautious of skimmers.

To steal your credit card information, credit card criminals frequently utilise a device known as a “skimmer.” They attempt to conceal these devices at ATMs and petrol pumps in order to “steal” information from the magnetic strip on the back of your credit card. Look for evidence of tampering whenever you pay for gas at the pump or use an ATM. Pay for gas inside the store if in doubt. If an ATM appears to have been tampered with, check for another ATM linked with your bank. Of course, if possible, use your EMV chip credit card, but not at an ATM. Credit card companies not only frequently charge higher interest rates on cash advances, but they also begin charging interest immediately, with no grace period.

Don’t use unsecured websites.

Let’s start with something simple and quick. If the site is safe, you will see a padlock on the left side of your browser’s URL bar. In addition, the web address starts with HTTPS. Do not enter your credit card information on a non-secure website. And, let’s face it, a firm that does not provide data protection to its clients does not deserve your trust.

Don’t post sensitive information on social media.

Spend a few hours on any social media platform if you think that goes without saying. And, if you have older children who are online, have a serious conversation with them about it. Thieves trawl social media for information they might use to recreate your life and financial data.

Familiarize yourself with mobile payment apps.

Although an in-store card reader is less likely to steal your credit card information, the risk still exists. Increase your credit card fraud security by using mobile payment apps that use tokenization technology, which allows you to pay without revealing your actual credit card account number.

Beware of phishing scams.

These frauds can take place via phone, email, SMS, or even snail mail. The idea is to get you to reveal your financial details. The fraudster may phone and impersonate a reputable organisation, such as a bank or the Social Security Administration. I recently received a call from the Social Security Administration (SSA) informing me that I needed to confirm my social security number in order to continue getting social security benefits. First and foremost, I do not receive social security benefits. But, knowing that it was a regular fraud, I was skeptical from the start. The caller ID even claimed that the call was from the Social Security Administration. Scams of today are technically advanced. You may receive an email with what looks to be your bank’s logo and believe it to be genuine. If the email asks you to respond with your credit card account number, you can be sure it’s a forgery. A government or financial organization will never request critical information in this manner. One method for detecting these scams is to look for mistakes in the correspondence. Thieves may be cunning, but they frequently lack the ability to spell correctly.

Shop at stores that have chip readers.

Using an EMV chip card gives some protection because it cannot be easily copied. Some merchants continue to accept only magnetic stripe cards. However, if possible, limit your purchases to merchants that accept chip cards. As we discussed with skimmers, chip cards provide some protection against fraud. However, there is no such particular protection for internet purchases. It’s a type of “card-not-present” fraud in which you provide the site with your credit card account number but do not employ chip technology. When you use your card online, you do not have the security features of a chip.

Don’t store your credit card information online.

This rule takes time and is tough to follow. It asks you to come to a halt, locate your credit card, and input your account number. It is not suggested to save your account details on a website, as even verified dealers may violate your privacy. However, if you don’t mind having to input your card account information every time, it’s a good approach to limit the chance of fraud.

Use a virtual credit card number online.

Many issuers do not provide this option; however, if your issuer does, you should use a virtual number. You can apply for a virtual credit card number that you can use online by using the issuer’s resources. Instead of a physical credit card number, you are given a one-of-a-kind virtual account number with which you can make transactions. Because chip credit cards provide no further online protection, utilising a virtual credit card number provides additional protection against credit card theft. Your genuine credit card number will be safe even if a shop compromises your information.

Use a password manager.

When it comes to passwords, one rule of thumb is to never use the same password on more than one site. If a thief obtains one of your passwords (for example, your credit card password), they will attempt to use that password to access your current account. Managing all those complex passwords is a pain, so try utilising a premium password manager instead of relying just on Google password manager.

Get a card with a chip and PIN.

Most credit cards in Europe and the United States include a chip and PIN function, however most card issuers in the United States have not followed suit. Not only is it difficult to use ATMs abroad without a PIN, but you are also exposed to fraud via social engineering methods

Check your credit history regularly.

Examine your annual credit report on a regular basis for any questionable transactions. Check your report at least once a year to ensure that everything is in order.

To begin, ensure that all of the information on your report is correct. If there are significant inaccuracies, it will almost certainly have a negative influence on your credit history. Check to see if there are any new accounts that you haven’t opened yet.

Don’t use public Wi-Fi for financial transactions.

If you disclose your credit card or bank account information over a public Wi-Fi network, you make yourself more vulnerable to hackers because these networks are frequently unencrypted. Thieves may loiter in public settings in the hopes of catching someone off guard and stealing their data. You should use a secure network regardless of your financial decisions.

However, this does not imply you should completely shun public Wi-Fi networks. A virtual private network can safeguard your data from snooping spies (VPN).

Set up fraud alerts and credit locks in case your card is lost or stolen.

Set up SMS notifications for any transactional activity, and if you realise you’ve lost or misplaced your credit card, call the card issuer right away to block the account.

If you don’t know how long your card has been gone, it’s best to set up a fraud alert or credit freeze. When a thief attempts to open an account, the creditor will normally call you to verify your identification and ensure that the request was made by you. If you place a credit freeze, the lender will no longer have access to your credit report and will be unable to approve credit applications from scammers.