How Will Patriots LOOK in 2026 + OTAs Observations w/ Mike Giardi

NFL reporter and multimedia star Mike Giardi returns to the pod to share his observations of Drake Maye, the Patriots’ offensive line and young receivers at Wednesday’s OTA practice. Later, the guys dive into what the Pats will look like in 2026 AKA Year 3 of the franchise’s ongoing rebuild.

0:00 – Introducing Mike Giardi

2:19 – Practice updates

6:10 – Importance of reps

8:01 – Tempted to use meme

10:05 – Bailey’s physical differences

15:45 – Team periods performance

17:57 – Drake Maye’s development focus

23:17 – Controlling the urge

25:29 – Importance of media

30:48 – Offensive coordinator changes

33:39 – Keon White’s progress

35:43 – Future of Drake Maye

40:37 – Future success of defense

42:27 – Importance of surrounding Drake Maye

46:06 – Justin Jefferson

