How Will Patriots LOOK in 2026 + OTAs Observations w/ Mike Giardi

NFL reporter and multimedia star Mike Giardi returns to the pod to share his observations of Drake Maye, the Patriots’ offensive line and young receivers at Wednesday’s OTA practice. Later, the guys dive into what the Pats will look like in 2026 AKA Year 3 of the franchise’s ongoing rebuild.
0:00 – Introducing Mike Giardi
2:19 – Practice updates
6:10 – Importance of reps
8:01 – Tempted to use meme
10:05 – Bailey’s physical differences
15:45 – Team periods performance
17:57 – Drake Maye’s development focus
23:17 – Controlling the urge
25:29 – Importance of media
30:48 – Offensive coordinator changes
33:39 – Keon White’s progress
35:43 – Future of Drake Maye
40:37 – Future success of defense
42:27 – Importance of surrounding Drake Maye
46:06 – Justin Jefferson
Poke the Bear is presented by:
Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS
Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !