How Will Baylor Scheierman IMPACT Sam Hauser Situation?

A. Sherrod Blakely and Bobby Manning of CLNS Media discuss the two most recent additions to the Celtics roster, their potential impact, short and long-term, and what this means to the team’s offseason plans going forward.
0:00 – Intro
1:40 – Celtics draft Scheierman
3:25 – Baylor’s rebounding impact
5:00 – Importance of shooting
8:14 – Excitement over draft pick
10:25 – Comparing draft prospects
13:00 – Importance of wing depth
16:09 – Sustaining team cohesion
18:50 – Anton Watson’s potential
21:10 – Development focus on shooting
24:05 – Good Defender skills
26:01 – Luke Kornet’s role
32:29 – Daniel Theis fan perspective
34:01 – Free agency decisions
40:58 – Roster upgrade moment
45:18 – Celtics’ repeat chances
