How Will Baylor Scheierman IMPACT Sam Hauser Situation?

A. Sherrod Blakely and Bobby Manning of CLNS Media discuss the two most recent additions to the Celtics roster, their potential impact, short and long-term, and what this means to the team’s offseason plans going forward.

0:00 – Intro

1:40 – Celtics draft Scheierman

3:25 – Baylor’s rebounding impact

5:00 – Importance of shooting

8:14 – Excitement over draft pick

10:25 – Comparing draft prospects

13:00 – Importance of wing depth

16:09 – Sustaining team cohesion

18:50 – Anton Watson’s potential

21:10 – Development focus on shooting

24:05 – Good Defender skills

26:01 – Luke Kornet’s role

32:29 – Daniel Theis fan perspective

34:01 – Free agency decisions

40:58 – Roster upgrade moment

45:18 – Celtics’ repeat chances

