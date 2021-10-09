How Will the Patriots Game Plan Around Banged Up Offensive Line?

FOXBORO, MA — Evan Lazar previews Patriots vs Texans and how New England will game plan around their depleted offensive line.

Yesterday the Patriots ruled out OT Trent Brown (calf), G Shaq Mason (abdomen). While OT Isaiah Wynn & G Mike Onwenu remain on COVID list. Meaning the Patriots will be without 4 starting offensive lineman on Sunday.

Evan predicts this to be the starting O-Line vs the Texans:

LT – Justin Herron

LG – Ted Karras

C – David Andrews

RG – James Ferentz/Alex Redmond

RT – Yasir Durant

READ Evan’s Full Game Plan: https://www.clnsmedia.com/patriots-game-plan-how-will-pats-game-plan-around-banged-up-offensive-line-vs-texans/

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Visit https://www.legends.com today to shop the latest trends in athletic apparel & save 20% when you use our code, PATS20.