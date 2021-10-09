Subscribe
NFL

How Will the Patriots Game Plan Around Banged Up Offensive Line?

CLNS Media

FOXBORO, MA — Evan Lazar previews Patriots vs Texans and how New England will game plan around their depleted offensive line.

Yesterday the Patriots ruled out OT Trent Brown (calf), G Shaq Mason (abdomen). While OT Isaiah Wynn & G Mike Onwenu remain on COVID list. Meaning the Patriots will be without 4 starting offensive lineman on Sunday.

Evan predicts this to be the starting O-Line vs the Texans:
LT – Justin Herron
LG – Ted Karras
C – David Andrews
RG – James Ferentz/Alex Redmond
RT – Yasir Durant

READ Evan’s Full Game Plan: https://www.clnsmedia.com/patriots-game-plan-how-will-pats-game-plan-around-banged-up-offensive-line-vs-texans/

