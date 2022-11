It’s a reunion episode as Michael Pina and Rich Levine join Brian Robb to discuss the latest developments in the Ime Udoka’s expected departure to the Nets and internal reaction from the Celtics players. The guys also break down the good and bad from the Celtics amid a 4-3 start and what the team’s big picture outlook looks like.

