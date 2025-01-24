Inside the Josh McDaniels Offense with James White | Pats Interference

Patriots legend James White returns to the show to take us inside Josh McDaniels’ offense, from play-calls to changes we can expect to see in 2025. Later, he names assistants he hopes join McDaniels in New England and describes how it felt scouting Mike Vrabel’s defenses as an opponent.

0:00 – Intro

2:37 – McDaniels’ Offense Changes

7:55 – McDaniels’ Attention to Detail

12:01 – McDaniels’ HB/FB Packages

15:30 – PrizePicks

17:08 – McDaniels’ 3rd Down Playcalling

23:03 – McDaniels and Drake Maye

25:23 – More of McDaniels’ Schemes

27:00 – Who should fill out the staff?

28:14 – Gametime

29:49 – Facing off Against Mike Vrabel