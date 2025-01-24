Close Menu
Inside the Josh McDaniels Offense with James White | Pats Interference

James White joins Andrew Callahan to provide insight on a Josh McDaniels offense
Patriots legend James White returns to the show to take us inside Josh McDaniels’ offense, from play-calls to changes we can expect to see in 2025. Later, he names assistants he hopes join McDaniels in New England and describes how it felt scouting Mike Vrabel’s defenses as an opponent.

0:00 – Intro
2:37 – McDaniels’ Offense Changes
7:55 – McDaniels’ Attention to Detail
12:01 – McDaniels’ HB/FB Packages
15:30 – PrizePicks
17:08 – McDaniels’ 3rd Down Playcalling
23:03 – McDaniels and Drake Maye
25:23 – More of McDaniels’ Schemes
27:00 – Who should fill out the staff?
28:14 – Gametime
29:49 – Facing off Against Mike Vrabel

