Inside the mind of Matt Judon and Pats-Cardinals preview with Ty Dunne

Andrew breaks down how and why the Patriots should win handily (!) at Arizona, then welcomes back Ty Dunne, founder and writer at Go Long, to discuss his lengthy profile of Matt Judon, his recent visit to Foxboro and the Pats’ immediate future in the AFC East.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

1:48 Why the Patriots should win handily (!) at Arizona

15:02 Ty Dunne joins Pats Interference

16:41 Ty’s new profile of Matt Judon

35:08 Ty on recent visit to Foxboro

38:04 Pats’ immediate future in the AFC East

