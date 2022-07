Prior to the 12 p.m. ET start of NHL free agency, the Bruins got busy. Bruins GM Don Sweeney sent center Erik Haula to the Devils for center Pavel Zacha.

Zacha was the 6th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft and has been a steady offensive presence for New Jersey since his first full season in 2016-17. He posted 15 goals and 36 points in 70 games last year.

He’s currently an RFA, and was slated to get a $3 million qualifying offer from the Devils.

I react to the move in the video above.