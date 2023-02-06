Join The Network Subscribe
Instant Takeaways as Kyrie Irving is Traded to Mavericks

CLNS Media

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and John Zannis react the Nets trading Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks for Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first-round pick and second-round picks to the Nets. Who won the Irving trade? The Garden Report discusses!

