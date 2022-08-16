Subscribe
Interview with Bruins Top Prospect Mason Lohrei

Bruins Beat w/ Evan Marinofsky Ep. 319
Evan Marinofsky of CLNS Media chats with Bruins 2020 second-round pick and Ohio State defenseman Mason Lohrei about his upbringing, his life in hockey and what he hopes to accomplish this season and going forward. Spoiler: Lohrei loves the North End for the Italian restaurants.

