Is a Bill O’Brien Reunion with Patriots Still Possible?

Rumors have been circulating for weeks about the potential return of Alabama Offensive Coordinator to the Patriots Coaching Staff. This week ESPN’s Mike Reiss explored the possibility of Matt Patricia being added to the Patriots’ offensive coaching staff. The idea of Patricia being moved to offense has fans worried about the Patriot offense. Evan Lazar and Alex Barth discuss the report as well as if a Bill O’Brien return is still in the cards.

“But the possibility of Patricia joining the offensive staff in some capacity has come up in conversations with smart NFL personnel projecting Belichick’s next move,” Reiss wrote in his piece.

O’Brien was the Patriots’ OC from 2009 to 2011 before leaving to become head coach at Penn State and then the Houston Texans. He is now Alabama’s OC.

Checkout the Full Patriots Beat Podcast: https://youtu.be/VWlAg3lNBJI

READ all of Evan’s Work HERE: clnsmedia.com/author/evanlazar

READ all of Alex’s Work HERE: 985thesportshub.com/category/columns/alex-barth

Follow Evan & Alex on Twitter!

Popular now No NBA Big Man Ran the Floor Like Robert Parish

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL!

Patriots Beat is powered by BetOnline & LinkedIn Talent Solutions

Visit BetOnline.Ag & use promo code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Visit https://Linkedin.com/BEAT post your first job for free! LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to faster. Did you know every week, nearly 40 million job seekers visit LinkedIn.