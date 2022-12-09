Is Cardinals Game Belichick’s Last Stand?

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick preview Patriots vs Cardinals and discuss if the Arizona game is Bill Belichick’s last stand.

Check Greg’s coverage out over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for 39.99 on their annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Patriots junkie — and if you’re listening to this podcast, you are — then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

1:00 Xander Bogaerts leaves Red Sox and agrees to 11-year, $280M contract with Padres

10:47 Bedard: Cardinals game is important to Belichick’s future

22:43 Are the players aware? Will they start to tank?

28:39 Pats vs Cardinals Preview

33:15 NE -1 vs AZ; O/U 44

40:05 BSJ Member Question: Why not Baker and Jon Robinson?

Go to BetOnline.ag and use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/BEDARD a FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!