Is the Celtics Juggernaut Offense Back?

The Boston Celtics hosted the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night as the team sought their second straight win following their OT thriller over the Lakers on Saturday. With a few days rest in between, the Celtics came in with fresh legs against Brooklyn, but were still without Marcus Smart. Meanwhile, the Nets were down multiple rotational players as well as superstar Kevin Durant, who is still recovering from an MCL sprain.

Boston came out of the gates scorching hot, and Nets didn’t stand a chance as the Celtics absolutely steamrolled them on their way to a 139-96 win. The Celtics set the pace early with a 46-16 first quarter, the largest first quarter deficit in franchise history.

Join The Garden Report as we give our initial reactions and takeaways from the Celtics blowout victory over Brooklyn.



