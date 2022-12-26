Is Christmas Tatum Here to Stay for Celtics?

On episode 108 of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis discuss the Celtics Christmas Day blowout win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

2:10 Jayson Tatum OUTPLAYS Giannis in Celtics Christmas Win vs Bucks

7:05 Jaylen Brown’s scuffle with Giannis

13:59 Jaylen Brown’s 4th quarter

19:30 Was Tatum’s poster dunk over Giannis better than his Lebron poster?

26:51 Holiday Leftovers

43:30 Around the NBA

45:35 Dirk on Lebron chasing GOAT status (MJ vs LBJ)

