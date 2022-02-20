Is it the End for Devin McCourty or Dont’a Hightower in New England?

In Evan Lazar’s series of offseason questions he discusses if Devin McCourty or Dont’a Hightower be done this offseason. It can’t be stated how important Devin McCourty has been to the Patriots defense and culture for the 12 season he’s played in New England. Devin is a 3× Super Bowl champion, 3× Second-team All-Pro (2010, 2013, 2016) , and a 2× Pro Bowler. Now he is hitting free agency is his 13th season and Head Coach/General Manager Bill Belichick may elect to let him walk.

Hightower on the other hand had a down season after taking a year off during the COVID pandemic in 2020. Will the Patriots pay the 31 year old Linebacker? According to PFF, Hightower finished with the second-highest missed tackle rate of his career. He also had major issues in coverage, allowing 35 catches on 37 targets for 323 yards and one touchdown with no pass breakups.

Could this be an end of an era for both McCourty and Hightower in New England? Evan Lazar of CLNS Media discusses.

Popular now No NBA Big Man Ran the Floor Like Robert Parish

VISIT https://Linkedin.com/BEAT to post your first job for free! LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to, faster. Did you know every week, nearly 40 million job seekers visit LinkedIn.

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!