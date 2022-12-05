Is it Too Early to Crown Jayson Tatum MVP? + Nia Long Speaks Out

Cedric & Josue assess the Celtics’ quick start to the regular season, including Jayson Tatum, and what it will take to convince Max that Tatum is the best player in the NBA.

We also preview Boston’s six-game road trip and discuss Nia Long’s comments addressing the Celtics organization.

