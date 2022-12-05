Subscribe
Cedric Maxwell Podcast

Is it Too Early to Crown Jayson Tatum MVP? + Nia Long Speaks Out

Why a current six-game road trip should tell us a lot about Jayson Tatum and the 2022-23 Celtics
Josue PavonBy 1 Min Read

Cedric & Josue assess the Celtics’ quick start to the regular season, including Jayson Tatum, and what it will take to convince Max that Tatum is the best player in the NBA.

We also preview Boston’s six-game road trip and discuss Nia Long’s comments addressing the Celtics organization.

Celtics Reporter

