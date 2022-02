Marv Ezhan and Mike Molyneaux are back on this week’s episode of Patriots Roundtable to discuss if J.C. Jackson is in the Patriots’ long-term plans, who will be next season’s Offensive Coordinator, and more!

0:00 Intro

2:15 Is J.C. Jackson in the Patriots long-term plans?

12:10 Where is the next Patriots’ OC?

19:55 Last thoughts

20:34 Outro

Patriots Roundtable is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!