Is Jayson Tatum a MVP Candidate?

Jayson Tatum put on another stellar performance, leading all scorers with 44 PTS on 16-24 FG (6-9 3P) as the Celtics pulled out their fourth straight win in Charlotte on Wednesday night. Tatum broke multiple records, as he became the first player in Celtics franchise history with back-to-back games of 44 PTS or more. The young superstar also broke his previous franchise record of most points in a three game span with 135 PTS in his last three games; he now holds three of the top four spots for that statistic, with Celtics legend Larry Bird coming in at 3rd with 126 PTS.

With this red-hot scoring streak and the Celtics playing excellent team-first basketball, it begs the question: should Jayson Tatum be considered for MVP? Is he a legitimate candidate? The Garden Report sounds off on Tatum’s chances at taking home the MVP title.

FULL PODCAST: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x88uyc3

We’re on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

Popular now Sean Grande: Jayson Tatum Is Starting to Realize His Own Greatness

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channel!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

SUPPORT THE GARDEN REPORT’S SPONSOR, CODA: With Coda, you can solve for just about anything. And right now you can get started having your team all working together on the same page for FREE! Head over to https://coda.io/garden to get started for FREE!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!