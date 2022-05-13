Is Jayson Tatum to Blame for Celtics Game 5 Loss vs Bucks?

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum shot 12-of-29 in the Celtics’ Game 5 loss to the Bucks that put them on the verge of elimination heading back to Milwaukee. Tatum is now shooting 39.1% in the series, and settled for five jump shots out of his eight attempts in the fourth quarter and has been largely shut out in first quarters in the series. While Giannis Antetokounmpo, a fellow MVP candidate, is averaging over 30 points per game in the series, Al Horford and Jaylen Brown have had to pick up the slack for their star teammate.

Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon discuss what Tatum and the Celtics need to do to pull off an improbable comeback and beat the Bucks in two straight to win the series.