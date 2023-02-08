Is LeBron James the GOAT? + Reactions to Kyrie Irving Traded to Dallas

After beating Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record, has LeBron James changed your opinion on who the NBA’s greatest of all time is? And what should we expect from Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic & the Dallas Mavericks?



1:00: LeBron James beats Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record

3:00: Is it fair to crown LeBron James as the GOAT? & the biggest differences between LeBron & Jordan

10:08: Cooking with HelloFresh

12:30: Should we all have seen Kyrie Irving to Dallas coming?

17:00: Why did Kyrie leave Cleveland & want out of Brooklyn?

25:32: Jayson Tatum’s minutes per game. Is this a concern for Boston?

28:35: Who’s your MVP?

