Is Linus Ullmark headed to Ottawa?

In this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan discuss the latest rumors circulating around Linus Ullmark, and speculate on when a deal could be finished. Plus, Evan and Conor break down the exhilarating Cup Final. All that and much more!

Topics:

– Conor rode on a duckboat!

– The latest news on Linus Ullmark

– What will a package look like?

– Could other teams outbid Ottawa?

– Reacting to the Cup Final

00:00 – Introduction

03:08 – Conor in the Parade

8:05 – Trade rumors heating up

11:17 – Potential player acquisitions

14:28 – PrizePicks

15:52 – Expected return for Ullmark

20:10 – Ideal trade scenario

23:10 – Gametime

27:00 – Bruins’ position in division

31:29 – Impact of playoff losses

33:08 – Consequences of team collapses

37:06 – Predictions for game 7

