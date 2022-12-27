Is Mac Jones a Dirty Player?

98.5’s Alex Barth and CLNS Media’s Mike Kadlick discuss if Mac Jones is a dirty player. The Patriots QB threw a block at the knees of Bengals CB Eli Apple in last Saturday’s loss. Today the NFL fined Jones $11,139 for the low block.

