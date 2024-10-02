Is Mayo losing control of this team this early?

Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles break down the Patriots losing to the 49ers on Sunday, and what exactly went wrong. Is it fixable? Is Jerod Mayo losing control of his team? Additionally, they discuss the recent injury news the Patriots are dealing with, and how that could affect the team going forward.

0:00-5:09: David Andrews Injury

5:09-15:54: Dealing with Offensive Line Play

15:54-21:06: Mayo’s Personnel Comments

23:46-30:10: Could Drake Maye Start Soon?

30:10-31:21: Davante Adams to Patriots?

31:21-34:44: Is Week 5 a Must-Win?

35:56-39:43: Alex Van Pelt is STRUGGLING

39:43-45:20 Defensive Woes

45:20-51:30: Coaching Incompetence

51:30-54:14: 3 Up, 3 Down

