Is Robert Williams Too Injury Prone?

Bob Ryan and Gary Tanguay react to Robert Williams being out for 4-6 weeks after needing an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee.

Visit https://Linkedin.com/SCRIBE to post your first job for free! LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to, faster. Did you know every week, nearly 40 million job seekers visit LinkedIn.

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/HOOPS FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!