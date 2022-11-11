Is the AFC East the Best Division in Football?

The Patriots are a fringe playoff team through nine weeks sitting at 5-4 – however, they’re in last place in the AFC East.

That’s because the division is a wagon right now. All four teams are over .500 through nine weeks, and our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag think there’s a chance that they finish the season this way. Here are the odds:

Total AFC East Teams to Finish OVER .500

Over 3.5 Teams -120

Under 3.5 Teams -120

Earlier in the Patriots’ bye week, I outlined the current division standings and wrote about how New England can get themselves into the postseason:

AFC East Standings 1. Buffalo Bills (6-2) 2. New York Jets (6-3) 3. Miami Dolphins (6-3) 4. New England Patriots (5-4) As I mentioned above, through week nine the Patriots sit in last place in the AFC East. This is obviously not great as three teams sit ahead of them, but they are only 1.5 games out of first place – so there’s still a glimmer of hope. Trending Jayson Tatum as Impressive as Ever Celtics Opening Night Win Realistically though, I don’t see New England grabbing their bootstraps and winning this division. It’s the Bills’ to lose – and if they do it’ll be to Miami. The Patriots’ (and the Jets’) best chance to make it to the playoffs is as a Wild Card team.

The Pick: I don’t think this is going to happen. I like UNDER 3.5 teams here at -120. The Jets are going to regress down the stretch and will finish 8-9. The other three will go over .500 though.

Another one of the best divisions in football is the NFC East. Here are their current standings:

1. Eagles (8-0)

2. Cowboys (6-2)

3. Giants (6-2)

4. Commanders (4-5)

BetOnline has odds posted on which division, the AFC or NFC East, will finish 2022 with more combined wins:

Most Total Regular Season Wins

AFC East +100

NFC East -140

The Pick: The NFC East currently has a 24-23 lead and I don’t see the undefeated Eagles losing any time soon. The Cowboys and Giants have shown that they can compete with anybody, and depending on what New England does over the bye week, the Patriots and Jets could crumble down the stretch. Take the NFC East -140.

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick, and follow @PatriotsCLNS for the latest up-to-date Patriots news!

Also be sure to check out our new sports betting Twitter account @CLNSBetting for all the latest odds and content from CLNS Media.

Use code CLNS50 for 50% off your first deposit at Betonline.ag.