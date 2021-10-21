Is the Belichick Mystique Really Over?

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick preview this Sunday’s matchup between the Patriots and Jets.

🏈Is Belichick’s mystique really gone?

🏈Can the Patriots turn it around?

🏈Patriots-Jets Preview

Follow Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast Hosts Greg Bedard & Nick Cattles.

Check us out over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for 39.99 on our annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Patriots junkie — and if you’re listening to this podcast, you are — then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.