Is the Celtics Big 3 Beef Over?

On this episode of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis discuss All-Star weekend in Cleveland and the NBA 75th halftime ceremony. They also preview the Celtics’ second half of the season and get into Michigan Basketball Coach Juwan Morgan’s altercation vs Wisconsin.

0:10 All-Star Break in Cleveland

2:34 NBA 75 Tribute + NBA Missed an Opportunity

12:15 Jayson Tatum’s 3rd All-Star Appearance

15:10 Picture of Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen & Paul Pierce: Is the big 3 beef over?

26:25 Marcus Smart & Robert Williams’ Injuries

31:15 Pick and Roll: Celtics Player to watch Post All-Star Break

37:00 Celtics Buy Out Options

47:40 Juwan Howard Altercation vs Wisconsin

1:04:30 Celtics Sign F Kelan Martin & F Malik Fitts to 10-day deals

