Is the Xander Boegarts Era Over in Boston?

Not that this is really a shock to anyone, but Xander Boegarts is officially a free agent.

The 4x All-Star, 2x World Series champion, and 2019 All-MLB First Team shortstop opted out of the final three years of his contract on Monday and will now test the open market.

Despite Boston’s Chief Baseball Officer Chiam Bloom saying that Boegarts is their “first choice”, MLB.com reported that the team has already begun looking for middle infielders in the event that he leaves. As such, BetOnline.ag released odds on who Boegarts’ next team will be – if it’s not the Red Sox:

Xander Boegarts Next Team If Not the Red Sox

St. Louis Cardinals +400

Philadelphia Phillies +450

San Francisco Giants +500

Atlanta Braves +650

Trending Jayson Tatum as Impressive as Ever Celtics Opening Night Win

Los Angeles Angels +700

Chicago Cubs +750

Minnesota Twins +750

New York Yankees +800

Los Angeles Dodgers +1000

Baltimore Orioles +1000

Boegarts had yet another great season in 2022, hitting .307 with 15 home runs and 73 RBIs. He’s been the face of the Red Sox franchise since 2013 and he clearly has plenty left in the tank.

However, he’s now 30 years old – and as Red Sox fans know all too well, Chaim Bloom is not a fan of older players… and John Henry is not a fan of paying players.

With Trevor Story waiting to go back to his traditional shortstop position and rumors of Boston wanting to bring in a second baseman, I have a hard time believing Bogey will be back in 2023.

I can deal with this. He is on the older end and he will command a lot of money. Letting him walk would not be a bad baseball decision.

What would be a bad baseball decision and that I won’t be able to deal with however is if they decide not to lock up Rafael Devers. Devers is 25 and one of the best hitters in baseball.

The idea that if Bogey walks, then Devers walks could be a harsh reality for Boston. Those guys are close friends and have leaned on each other throughout their careers in Red Sox uniforms.

If you need Boegarts around to keep Devers, then you make that happen 10 times out of 10. We’ll see how it plays out.

The pick: The Dodgers (+1000). If Bogey does leave, he may end up in LA alongside Mookie Betts. That team is always able to bring in the best of the best no matter the cost. Plus, if Trea Turner ends up elsewhere – they’d have a void at shortstop that I’m sure Boegarts would love to fill.

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick, and follow @RedSoxCLNS for the latest up-to-date Red Sox news!

Also, be sure to check out our new sports betting Twitter account @CLNSBetting for all the latest odds and content from CLNS Media.

Use code CLNS50 for 50% off your first deposit at Betonline.ag.