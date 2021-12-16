Is this Bruins Team Worth Mortgaging the Future For?

It’s the question every hockey team faces every single year: Does this team have it?

Is this a team worth going all in on? Is this a team worth giving up future assets for current ones? Can this team compete for a Stanley Cup?

The Bruins are in a weird spot. They’re 14-9-2 and one point out of a Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. They’ve been a middle-of-the-road team with a very good top line. The depth scoring hasn’t really kicked in yet and there’s some question marks on defense. In net, Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark have been average.

At the same time, this is a team with Patrice Bergeron and in-his-prime Brad Marchand. Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak are elite players barely in their prime yet. Tuukka Rask looks to be returning soon. On paper, this is a team that should be going for it.

On the latest Bruins Beat, Logan Mullen and I discussed whether or not this Bruins team was worth mortgaging the future for. Not that this team has a ton of prospects and draft picks to give away, but for the ones they do, it’s a hot debate over whether or not those should be moved.

We also talked about why it’s fine for Jeremy Swayman to go down to Providence when Rask returns and the best way to trade Jake DeBrusk.

Bruins Beat is sponsored by BetOnline. Go to BetOnline and use promo code CLNS50 to receive a 50 percent cash back bonus on your first deposit.