On this episode of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis recap the Celtics sweep over the Brooklyn Nets and look ahead to Boston’s round 2 matchup (likely vs the Bucks).

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Celtics Survive Scott Foster & Sweep Nets

4:55 Is Top-Five Tatum Here to Stay?

9:55 Ime Udoka vs Steve Nash

19:41 Robert Williams Return

23:44 Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant & Nets Meltdown vs Boston

32:30 Gary’s Issue with the Most Improved Player Award

40:05 Bucks vs Celtics Early Preview