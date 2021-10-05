Isaiah Wynn & Mike Onwenu Placed on COVID-19 List

The Patriots have placed starting LT Isaiah Wynn and LG Mike Onwenu on the COVID-19 list. If the pair can’t suit up for Sunday’s game against the Texans, Yodny Cajuste & Ted Karras would likely be their replacements.

If Wynn and Onwenu are vaccinated and can produce two negative tests within 24 hours while showing no symptoms they are eligible to return to the team. If they are not vaccinated they will have to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days.

The Patriots are also working towards a deal with current free agent LB Jamie Collins to bring him back for his third stint in New England.

You can also listen and Subscribe to Patriots Newsfeed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and at CLNSMedia.com for Audio Updates on the Patriots.

Follow Patriots CLNS and Evan Lazar on Twitter! @PatriotsCLNS & @ezlazar

CLNS Patriots Coverage is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Visit https://www.legends.com/ today to shop the latest trends in athletic apparel from shorts, tees, hoodies and more, and save 20% when you use our code, PATS20. Offer ends October 10th.