Isaiah Wynn or Mike Onwenu Could Return & Jamie Collins Practices

The Patriots are down 4 starting offensive lineman and are in desperate need of reinforcements. Ian Rapoport was asked about Isaiah Wynn/Michael Onwenu being on COVID list and said one tested positive and the other was a close contact (unvaccinated). “Whichever player is vaccinated has a chance to play Sunday,” he said.

New England signed free agent LB Jamie Collins yesterday and he was at practice wearing #58 on Thursday. Given his familiarity with the system being a Patriots for the 3rd time its likely he will play Sunday vs the Texans.

