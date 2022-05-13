It’s Do or Die for Boston Tonight – Celtics vs. Bucks Game Six Betting Preview and Prediction

The end of the Celtics/Bucks game five was an unmitigated disaster for Boston. They held a 14-point fourth quarter lead, and a six point lead with just over two minutes left. But two turnovers by point guard Marcus Smart and a ridiculous missed offensive rebound led to a 110-107 loss.

Jayson Tatum led the way for Boston with 34 points, but it was quiet. He shot just 2-11 from behind the three point line and just 12-29 from the field.

Despite Wednesday’s ugliness, the Celtics still have a chance here. Tatum said it best after the game: “I could come up here and pout and be sad… It’s the first to four. There’s no sense in being sad. You go win the next game.”

Now, down 3-2 and with their backs against the wall, that’s exactly what Boston has to do. They’ll take on the Bucks from Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum for game six. Here are BetOnline.ag’s odds for Friday:

Odds

Spread: Bucks -1.5

Moneyline: Bucks -121/Celtics +101

Total: O/U 212

Prediction

Home court advantage has proven to mean just about nothing in this series. The Bucks are 2-1 in Boston, and the Celtics are 1-1 in Milwaukee. Both teams have shown that they can win on the road.

There is, however, something about clinching a series on your home floor – which Giannis and the Bucks have the chance to do tonight. The Forum is going to be rocking, and the Greek Freak is sure to have himself a game.

What Boston has on their side is someone called “The Extender”. Scott Foster is the lead referee for tonight’s game, and he’s know to extend series and get the NBA their money. Let’s hope he’s working for the Celtics.

Ultimately, this Celtics team has too much heart and talent to go out sorry. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, Boston wins this series in seven games.

I think they’ll put it all together tonight, with their backs against the wall, and force a game seven in Boston on Saturday. Jayson Tatum will show why he’s a superstar and pulls his team across the finish line.

Prediction: Celtics 110 – Bucks 105

Side: Celtics +1.5

Total: OVER 212

