J.C. Jackson Signs 5-year, $82.5M Deal with LA Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are giving former New England Patriots cornerback JC Jackson a 5-year, $82.5 million deal that includes $40 million guaranteed, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Patriots offered Jackson a three-year deal worth a total value of $51 million, sources tell CLNS Media. Evan Lazar and Alex Barth react to the loss of Jackson and discuss what it means for the future of New England’s secondary.

