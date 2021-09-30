Jack Studnicka looks good so far & Fabian Lysell Belongs

Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal and Evan Marinofsky of Turner Sports give their takeaways from the Bruins first two preseason games. The guys talk about Jack Studnicka, John Moore fighting for a spot, Fabian Lysell and a lot of bottom six forwards.

Topics on Poke The Bear Ep. 63:

3:00 – How much better is Jack Studnicka?

9:00 – Where John Moore is at

14:00 – Fabian Lysell looks like he belongs

18:00 – Trent Frederic needs to turn up the urgency

23:00 – A Jake DeBrusk update

27:00 – Don’t overreact with the goalies just yet

