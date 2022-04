Evan Marinofsky of Turner Sports is joined by Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal to discuss how Jake DeBrusk’s chemistry with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand has grown in recent weeks. The guys also get into the lines, Marc McLaughlin, Jeremy Swayman and a potential matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Bruins Beat & The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!