Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal and Evan Marinofsky of CLNS Media discuss why Jake DeBrusk will be the most consequential Bruins player in the top six. The guys also get into the rumors surrounding Craig Smith and Bruins prospects in the World Juniors.

