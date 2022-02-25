Jake DeBrusk on the First Line & Is Filip Forsberg a Fit?

Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal and Evan Marinofsky of Turner Sports discuss the importance of the Bruins win over the Avalanche on Monday. They also got into Jake DeBrusk on the first line, Filip Forsberg as a potential trade target and Hampus Lindholm’s availability in Anaheim.

3:00 – How much stock should be put in the win over the Avalanche?

8:00 – Jake DeBrusk on the top line

15:00 – The latest on Filip Forsberg

21:00 – What would it take to get Forsberg?

26:00 – The perfect scenario

28:00 – Getting Hampus Lindholm

