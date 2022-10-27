Jake Paul is Heavy Favorite Over Anderson Silva in Boxing Match on Saturday

YouTube star turned boxing star Jake Paul is set to get back in the ring this weekend – this time it will be against Anderson Silva.

Paul, nicknamed “The Problem Child”, has been boxing professionally since 2019 and is 5-0 in his young career. He has taken down former NBA player Nate Robinson, and former UFC stars Ben Askren and Tyrone Woodley (twice).

He will now face off against another UFC star, Anderson Silva, this Saturday October 29th.

According to our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag, Paul is a heavy favorite over Silva. Take a look at the match odds, along with all of BetOnline’s props below:

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

Jake Paul -215

Anderson Silva +185

Will the fight go the distance?

Yes -115

No -115

Method of Victory

Jake Paul by KO, TKO, or DQ +200

Jake Paul by Decision +450

Anderson Silva by KO, TKO, or DQ +280

Anderson Silva by Decision +475

Draw +1200

Round Props

Anderson Silva vs Jake Paul – Jake Paul – Round Betting Jake Paul by KO/TKO/DQ Round 1 25/1 Jake Paul by KO/TKO/DQ Round 2 22/1 Jake Paul by KO/TKO/DQ Round 3 20/1 Jake Paul by KO/TKO/DQ Round 4 20/1 Jake Paul by KO/TKO/DQ Round 5 20/1 Jake Paul by KO/TKO/DQ Round 6 20/1 Jake Paul by KO/TKO/DQ Round 7 25/1 Jake Paul by KO/TKO/DQ Round 8 33/1 Anderson Silva vs Jake Paul – Anderson Silva – Round Betting Anderson Silva by KO/TKO/DQ Round 1 20/1 Anderson Silva by KO/TKO/DQ Round 2 16/1 Anderson Silva by KO/TKO/DQ Round 3 16/1 Anderson Silva by KO/TKO/DQ Round 4 14/1 Anderson Silva by KO/TKO/DQ Round 5 16/1 Anderson Silva by KO/TKO/DQ Round 6 16/1 Anderson Silva by KO/TKO/DQ Round 7 20/1 Anderson Silva by KO/TKO/DQ Round 8 25/1 Anderson Silva vs Jake Paul – Round Group Betting Anderson Silva by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 1 to 2 19/2 Anderson Silva by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 3 to 4 17/2 Anderson Silva by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 5 to 6 17/2 Anderson Silva by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 7 to 8 10/1 Jake Paul by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 1 to 2 12/1 Jake Paul by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 3 to 4 19/2 Jake Paul by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 5 to 6 10/1 Jake Paul by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 7 to 8 16/1

You can watch the Paul vs. Silva fight on Saturday on Pay-Per-View.

The Pick: I think Paul (-215) gets to 6-0. Silva was good in his day, but he’s older now. I would also dabble in Paul by TKO at +200.

